American University Experts Available to Discuss Tax Reform and Related Issues

Newswise — Caroline Bruckner is the managing director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center. In this capacity, she has testified before both U.S. House and Senate Congressional committees as well as the IRS, and recently released ground-breaking research on the tax compliance challenges of the small business owners powering the sharing economy as well as the tax challenges facing women entrepreneurs. Her latest research, “Billion Dollar Blind Spot: How the U.S. Tax Code's Small Business Expenditures Impact Women Business Owners , ” examines the challenges women business owners face with the current tax code.

Bradley Hardy is an associate professor in the School of Public Affairs. He is available to discuss issues related to poverty policy, labor economics, economic instability, intergenerational mobility, and socio-economic outcomes. He is nonresident senior fellow in Economic Studies at The Brookings Institution.

Mark (Shuai) Ma is a professor in the Kogod School of Business’ Department of Accounting and Taxation. His latest research, “Legal Environment and Corporate Tax Avoidance: Evidence from State Tax Codes” is a coauthored study that argues that harsh criminal penalties, as opposed to civil penalties, are the answer to deter corporate tax evasion. “From a policy perspective, the implication is that if the costs of implementing the two penalties are equal, authorities should favor criminal penalties on officers over civil penalties on the corporation,” Ma says.

Donald Williamson is the Howard S. Dvorkin Faculty Fellow and the executive director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center at American University. Williamson is also the director of the Masters in Taxation program at the Kogod School of Business at American University. He has written and served as a media expert on tax reform and how the current tax code impacts small businesses.

