Joslin Diabetes Center Receives $8.4 Million for NIH-Sponsored Diabetes Research Center

Newswise — Boston – (July 1, 2017) Joslin Diabetes Center, the preeminent institution for diabetes research and care, affiliated with Harvard Medical, has been awarded $8.2 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in continued support for Joslin’s Diabetes Research Center (DRC) program.

Peter J. Amenta, MD PHD, Joslin’s President and CEO said, “We have amazing and dedicated researchers working every day to not only advance treatments for people with diabetes and its complications, but find a cure. This caliber of research only happens with funding of our Joslin Diabetes Research Center from NIH and donor support. Joslin has continuously received NIH funding for the past three decades, and we are deeply honored once again to be recipients of this 5-year grant.”

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disorders (NIDDK) part of the NIH, describes the role of the DRC as “intended to improve the quality and multidisciplinary nature of research on diabetes and related endocrinology and metabolism research by providing shared access to specialized technical resources and expertise and by creating an environment that supports important and innovative research.”

The mission of research at Joslin is to conduct research to provide new knowledge about diabetes and its complications that will lead to new treatments, prevention and/or cure for these disorders.

Joslin’s research involves a wide variety of biologic disciplines ranging from the most basic model systems to studies of pathophysiology in animal models and humans to the evaluation of new therapies in patients. The primary aim of the Joslin DRC is to provide a facilitating framework for conducting multi-disciplinary basic and clinical research and to encourage the scientific development of young investigators. Special attention is paid to fostering rapid translation of basic research.

Joslin Diabetes Center is one of only sixteen NIH-designated Diabetes Research Centers in the U.S. This is Joslin’s 31st year as an NIH-funded DRC.

