Youth-Serving Organizations Can Create, Sustain High-Quality Arts Programs To Develop Teens' Arts Skills, Wallace Study Finds

Newswise — New York --- Youth-serving organizations can create and manage high-quality afterschool arts programs reflecting practices used by exemplary programs that specialize in the arts, according to a study by Research for Action and McClanahan Associates funded by The Wallace Foundation.

The local youth-serving organizations in the study were already providing a broad range of afterschool programs. But with strong support from a national youth-serving organization, they were able to successfully apply principles for high-quality arts programming and involve low-income urban teens.

The study, by Tracey A. Hartmann of Research for Action and Wendy McClanahan of McClanahan Associates,looked at the launch of arts instruction in Boys & Girls Clubs in the upper Midwest as part of the Boys & Girl Clubs of America's (BGCA) Youth Arts Initiative. With the assistance of BGCA's Atlanta national headquarters, three clubs in Minnesota and Wisconsin, acting as pilot sites in the initiative, applied a set of 10 Principles for Success for these programs that were developed by The Wallace Foundation. In 2014, the first phase of the initiative began with a $5.35 million, two-and-a-half year commitment to the Boys & Girls Club of America.

"The YAI pilot proved that it is possible to implement high-quality art skill-development programming in a YSO [youth serving organization] and that implementation can lead to high levels of youth engagement, artistic skill development, and increased tween participation," the report found. "Our research indicates that BGCA and its pilot affiliate Clubs did, in fact, successfully implement high-quality art skill-development programs as defined by the Ten Principles for Success. The Clubs hired professional teaching artists, developed near studio-quality spaces, taught classes using near-professional quality equipment, and held public art performances, events, and shows."

The clubs, located in St. Cloud, Minn., and in Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wis., served a total of 900 low-income "tweens," or young people between the ages of 10 and 14 during the two and a quarter years studied.

Nationally, according to the report, "children from low-income households are about half as likely to participate in arts programs as youth from more affluent families, and when they do, they are typically encouraged to make crafts rather than create unique work or develop formative artistic skills."

In the arts programs studied, students learned dance, fashion design, digital music and mural design, among other art forms chosen for their appeal to young people.

"The results of this study are notable, because it's rare for an evaluation to have such positive, clear-cut findings on a challenging innovation," said Edward Pauly, the director of research for the foundation. "In addition to the clubs' successfully applying best-practice principles, the programs themselves helped young people develop their art skills and led to an increase in attendance by the participating young teens."

With assistance from the national Boys & Girls Club of America headquarters in Atlanta, the local clubs used principles from The Wallace Foundation's study Something to Say: Success Principles for Afterschool Arts Programs from Urban Youth and Other Experts to transform their existing arts-and-crafts programs into opportunities for the tweens to develop their own artistic skills.

The 10 principles in Something to Say were derived from a set of eight exemplary youth-serving organizations from across the nation that focus on arts instruction, as well as 22 expert interviews and a literature review. The principles are both arts-specific-calling for the involvement of professional, practicing artists, dedicated arts spaces and culminating events for the young people to showcase their work-and incorporate best practices in youth-development, such as youth input, positive relationships, and a climate of physical and emotional safety.

Raising the Barre found that local clubs can, in fact, use these principles to create and sustain high-quality programs for urban tweens. The findings also showed that young people who participated reported higher levels of engagement, developed specific artistic skills, and increased their participation at an age when many BGCA clubs see participation drop off.

"It is our mission to provide programming that offers a creative outlet and art experiences for the youth we serve, thus helping to level the playing field for their future success," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of BGCA. "The results of the study speak to the great impact The Wallace Foundation is having on thousands of children and teens nationwide. We are honored to be a part and we look forward to continuing the mission to help youth build great futures together."

The findings suggest that young people can be engaged by and remain in high-quality afterschool programs, but to do so requires a transformation from "business as usual." The clubs' executives must support the programs, hire professional artists and create dedicated arts space, and have high expectations for the tweens who participate, the study says.

"These findings could potentially be helpful to other youth-serving organizations that are seeking to implement high-quality programming," said Hartmann of RFA, a lead author of the report.

Further research on the Youth Arts Initiative will explore ways to retain the quality and benefits found by the study, while lowering the costs per child served by the afterschool programs.