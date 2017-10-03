College of American Pathologists (CAP) Honors Four Physicians for Excellence in Pathology

Newswise — Northfield, Ill.— Four physicians who have affected positive change in pathology and patient care have been selected for prestigious recognition at the College of American Pathologists’ (CAP) 2017 annual meeting. These doctors have been essential in advancing the interests of pathology, the science of the causes and effects of disease, as well as laboratory science in general.

For their service to the specialty of pathology, these physicians will receive special awards during the College of American Pathologists' (CAP) annual meeting, October 7–11 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C. Through their tireless efforts with the CAP and their own hospitals and practices, these doctors have helped move the specialty forward and prepare all pathologists for the future of the specialty.

CAP Pathologist of the Year Award

George F. Kwass, MD, FCAP: Dr. Kwass has dedicated over 30 years to ensure that pathologists have a strong voice in organized medicine. From navigating reimbursement issues to leading CAP advocacy efforts to protect pathologist representation in new and unfamiliar health care legislation, he has been recognized as a leader both in the organization and the field of pathology. Being called “strategic” and a “tireless problem solver” by colleagues, these efforts have heled ensure pathologists will be able to properly care for patients well into the future. Dr. Kwass most recently served as a staff pathologist at Pathology Associates Inc. in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

CAP Pathology Advancement Award

John Robert Srigley, MD, FCAP: Dr. Srigley’s commitment to research, education, and international collaboration and standardization have all positively impacted pathology and patient care in Canada and the United States. Specifically, his work in urological pathology includes more than 200 peer-reviewed articles, three textbooks, and numerous contributing chapters. Dr. Srigley has helped serve the CAP Cancer Committee for 18 years during which time he has implemented systematic changes for performance improvement. He currently serves as the chief and medical director of the laboratory medicine and genetics program at Trillium Health Partners in Toronto.

CAP Outstanding Communicator Award

Crystal A. Moore, MD, PhD, FCAP: Dr. Moore serves as a staff pathologist at the Hampton Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Hampton Raods, Virginia. However, her engagement with pathology, patients, and doctors doesn’t end outside the hospital. Dr. Moore is widely recognized as a media savvy communication expert with an extensive social media and online presence. She has either authored articles for, or been quoted as a subject matter expert in publications such as USA Today, Reader’s Digest, Forbes Online, HuffPost, and Uptown Magazine. Dr. Moore also serves on the CAP Professional and Community Engagement Community where she helps decide how pathologists can best reach out to their clinical partners, patients, and the general public.

CAP Resident of the Year Award

Marcos Lepe, MD: While not yet a fellow of the CAP, Dr. Lepe has effectively served the organization, the specialty, patients, and public throughout his early career. A third year resident at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Dr. Lepe is active in the online medical community and shares interesting cases, board preparation tips, and other useful information with his physician colleagues on social media. This is not the first recognition for Dr. Lepe who was featured on The Pathologist magazine’s 2016 “PowerList”—one of few residents to be included.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.