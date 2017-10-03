 
Reactions to Las Vegas Mass Shooting and Recent Hurricanes Vary Among Americans

    Heidi O'Toole

    • Newswise — An onslaught of news from the aftermath of mass shootings to that of hurricanes leaves some Americans in a despondent funk, while others absorb what has happened and move on, according to a West Virginia University expert, who goes on to say that human beings who have been exposed to such events over time, even when they are not a part of them, are on a “spectrum” from experiencing vicarious traumatization to desensitization.

    Heidi O’Toole
    Visiting Instructor, Counseling
    WVU Department of Counseling, Rehabilitation

    Counseling and Psychology   

    “How do we cope in such times? We need to focus on meeting our most basic of needs and number one is connection—secure connection and attachment with loved ones, creating safe and secure spaces and connections within our communities. The second is to hydrate, to eat, to rest. These needs are essential to stabilization, both in individuals and communities. And when individuals and communities adopt a lifestyle that supports this balance, then we will have the capacity to heal and thrive even in the face of such adversity and unrest. “                                            

