Reactions to Las Vegas Mass Shooting and Recent Hurricanes Vary Among Americans
Article ID: 682197
Released: 3-Oct-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: West Virginia University
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — An onslaught of news from the aftermath of mass shootings to that of hurricanes leaves some Americans in a despondent funk, while others absorb what has happened and move on, according to a West Virginia University expert, who goes on to say that human beings who have been exposed to such events over time, even when they are not a part of them, are on a “spectrum” from experiencing vicarious traumatization to desensitization.
Heidi O’Toole
Visiting Instructor, Counseling
WVU Department of Counseling, Rehabilitation
“How do we cope in such times? We need to focus on meeting our most basic of needs and number one is connection—secure connection and attachment with loved ones, creating safe and secure spaces and connections within our communities. The second is to hydrate, to eat, to rest. These needs are essential to stabilization, both in individuals and communities. And when individuals and communities adopt a lifestyle that supports this balance, then we will have the capacity to heal and thrive even in the face of such adversity and unrest. “
Contact information: 304.319.2233
West Virginia University experts can provide commentary, insights and opinions on various news topics. Search for an expert by name, title, area of expertise, or college/school/department in the Experts Database at WVU Today.