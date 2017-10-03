Northwestern Law Team Wins Trial Competition

The Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Bartlit Center trial team won the Summit Cup championship at the University of Denver over the weekend.

Newswise — The University of Denver’s Center for Advocacy hosted the leading teams from around the country. The Northwestern Law team of Emily Halter JD’18, Brendan Gerdes JD’18, Garrett Fields JD’18 and Argie Mina JD’19 went undefeated in an invitational field comprising the top 12 trial teams in the United States.

In the five rounds of competition, Northwestern defeated teams from Stetson Law School, Campbell University, the University of California, Davis, Florida State University and American University.

In addition, Garrett Fields and Brendan Gerdes were named the two best advocates in the competition.

“Emily, Argie, Brendan and Garrett are among the best students we have ever had on our trial teams, including our national champions in 2011 and 2017,” said Rick Levin of Levin Riback Law Group and coach of the team. “They are great students, great advocates and great people.”

The advisor to the team is Steven Lubet, the Williams Memorial Professor of Law at Northwestern and director of the Bartlit Center for Trial Advocacy.

“Winning the Summit Cup was a terrific achievement for Rick Levin and our students, as it involved the 11 other schools with the best winning records from the past year,” Lubet said. “Of course, the most meaningful reward comes from the life-long skills our students acquire in the Bartlit Center program, but it is always great to win.”