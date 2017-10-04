ProMedica Toledo Hospital First in Ohio to Acquire Synaptive’s Advanced Neurosurgery System

Newswise — TOLEDO, OHIO and TORONTO, CANADA (October 3, 2017) — Synaptive Medical Inc., a medical device and technology company, is pleased to announce ProMedica Toledo Hospital is the first in Ohio to acquire BrightMatter™ technology, an innovative solution that combines advanced imaging, planning, navigation and robotics for complex brain tumor and spinal surgery.

“The BrightMatter technology will significantly enhance the level of care that our neurosciences team is able to provide to patients,” said Darrin Arquette, senior vice president, ProMedica Neurosciences, Heart, Vascular and Orthopaedic Institutes. “We’re proud to offer this highly advanced technology through the ProMedica Neurosciences Institute here in the Toledo area.”

The regional cancer leader, ProMedica Cancer Institute offers a multi-disciplinary, comprehensive approach to treating all cancers, including brain tumors. In addition, ProMedica Toledo Hospital was the first hospital in Toledo and one of the first in the country to become certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest level of stroke certification offered by The Joint Commission and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

“BrightMatter will allow us to continue to provide best-in-class cancer and stroke treatment at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. And, its technological advancement will help make safe surgery possible for patients previously thought to be inoperable,” said Kevin Reinard, MD, neurosurgeon, ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery.

BrightMatter provides neurosurgeons with the latest advancements in visualization tools to perform minimally invasive, patient-specific procedures. Using an imaging method called diffusion tensor imaging, or DTI, BrightMatter automatically processes whole brain tractography to customize a surgical approach to the patient’s specific tumor. This functionality allows surgeons to see details that can’t be seen with the naked eye and may allow access to brain locations previously deemed inoperable.

The surgical plan is integrated into BrightMatter’s navigation system and allows the surgeon to see a patient’s fiber tracts in real time. They also use Synaptive’s fully automated digital microscope, a high-powered magnification system mounted on a robotic arm that automatically follows the surgeon’s tools. This replaces the need to manipulate cumbersome optics with a view of the entire operative field with unprecedented detail. BrightMatter allows for better surgical ergonomics, facilitates collaboration with operating room staff, and consumes less surgical time, all factors that could lead to better outcomes.

“ProMedica Toledo Hospital was recently recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for being in the top two percent of hospitals in the U.S. for clinical excellence. We are excited to work with them and Dr. Reinard to ensure their patients get the best medical treatment in the region using the most advanced surgical technology,” said Cameron Piron, co-founder and president, Synaptive.

