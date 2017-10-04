Battle of the Sexes: From Line Judge to Movie Critic

Newswise — BOWLING GREEN, O. – In conjunction with the release of the film “Battle of the Sexes,” Bowling Green State University sport management professor Nancy Spencer will share her experience serving as a line judge for the famed 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

The presentation, which is open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in 111 Olscamp Hall.

In addition to calling lines for the match, Spencer has researched it. She will share what it was like to be part of that historic moment and how her firsthand experience compares to the film, which is now showing across the country.

