Battle of the Sexes: From Line Judge to Movie Critic

Released: 4-Oct-2017 9:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Bowling Green State University

    • Newswise — BOWLING GREEN, O. – In conjunction with the release of the film “Battle of the Sexes,” Bowling Green State University sport management associate professor Nancy Spencer is available to share her experience serving as a line judge for the famed 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

    She will present her story at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in 111 Olscamp Hall.

    In addition to calling lines for the match, Spencer has researched it. She can share what it was like to be part of that historic moment and how her firsthand experience compares to the film, which is now showing across the country.

