DHS S&T Launches New ‘Mobilizing Innovation’

Newswise — WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) launched a new web page this week to showcase S&T projects and technology solutions that impact the Homeland Security mission. The Mobilizing Innovation webpage provides a high-level overview of how specific S&T innovations are promoting progress in key DHS mission areas, such as aviation security, border security, cyber security, and first responder capabilities.

“We’re excited about this new format for presenting our work,” said DHS Under Secretary (Acting) for Science and Technology William N. Bryan. “Instead of a traditional printed annual report, the new web page is designed to engage the user with dynamic visuals, graphics, and videos encouraging them to explore our website for more details on all of our efforts.”

Check out this new page to learn a