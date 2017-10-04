College of American Pathologists (CAP) Honors Physicians for Lifetime Achievement

Newswise — Northfield, Ill.—The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest association of board-certified pathologists, will honor six doctors with the CAP Lifetime Achievement Award for their service to the organization and to the medical specialty that is responsible for the study and diagnosis of disease, as well as the oversight of medical laboratories.

The recipients will receive their awards at the CAP annual meeting, October 7–11 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C.

CAP Lifetime Achievement Award winners include :

Leonas G. Bekeris, MD, FCAP: Dr. Bekeris has provided years of dedication to the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, ensuring medical laboratories are safe and effective for patients in New York and Pennsylvania in addition to his position as deputy regional commissioner for Mexico and Latin America. Outside of the CAP, he currently serves as a staff pathologist at Phoenixville Pathology Associates in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Earle S. Collum, MD, FCAP: Dr. Collum has been an inspector for the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program since 1984 and currently serves on the Complaints and Investigations Committee and the Commission on Laboratory Accreditation that helps to set policy and the most stringent standards for laboratory quality and safety. He is the chief of staff and medical director of the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix.

Michael A. Graham, MD, FCAP: Dr. Graham has provided years of service to the CAP Laboratory Improvement Program, not to mention his expertise and leadership as a member and chair of the Forensic Pathology Committee and liaison to the National Association of Medical Examiners. He is currently a professor of pathology at St. Louis University and chief medical examiner for the city of St. Louis.

Anthony N. Hui, MD, FCAP: Dr. Hui serves as the chair of the Inspection Process Committee and is a member of the Commission on Laboratory Accreditation and the Council on Accreditation. He was previously responsible for approximately 480 laboratories as the CAP’s south central regional commissioner. Dr. Hui continues to conduct regular inspections on behalf of the CAP and is the founder of Northwest Arkansas Pathology Associates and medical director of the laboratory at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Juan C. Millan, MD, FCAP: In his 42 years as a pathologist, Dr. Millan has made many significant contributions to pathology and laboratory quality. He has been a member of the CAP House of Delegates since 2003 and currently serves as clinical vice president of diagnostics and director of laboratories at Legacy Health in Portland, Oregon.

Gene P. Siegal, MD, PhD, FCAP: Dr. Siegal has served the pathology community in various ways over his long career, particularly in his contributions to research, education and publications. He has published nine books, served in various editorial roles with the CAP’s “Archives of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine,” and was a member of the CAP Publications Committee for 10 years. Dr. Siegal currently serves as professor and executive chair of pathology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Medicine.

