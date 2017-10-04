2018 Kansas Employment Forecast released

2018, Kansas total nonfarm employment is projected to increase by 0.1 percent, adding approximately 1,500 jobs, with a range of expected growth between negative 0.3 percent and positive 0.5 percent.

The production sectors are projected to decline by 0.3 percent in Kansas, contracting by over 700 jobs in 2018.

Trade, transportation and utilities sector employment is expected to grow 0.2 percent, adding approximately 600 new jobs.

The service sectors are projected to lead Kansas growth in 2018, with 0.4 percent growth, adding approximately 2,700 jobs.

The government sector is expected to decline by 0.4 percent, a loss of 1,000 jobs in 2018.

National employment increased by 1.5 percent in the last twelve months, while Kansas employment declined by 0.8 percent over the same period, a decrease of approximately 10,800 jobs.

"A tight labor market along with weak core sectors, carry the weight of the State's current disposition," said Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State. "The growing national and global economies provide some optimism in an otherwise gloomy outlook for Kansas."

Read the full 2018 Kansas Employment Forecast, including a graph and tables, is available at www.outlook.cedbr.org.

2018 Wichita Employment Forecast released

In 2018, Wichita total nonfarm employment is forecasted to increase by 1,065 jobs, growing 0.4 percent, with an expected growth range between 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent. The production sectors are expected to remain relatively flat in 2018.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector is forecasted to contract by 0.7 percent, decreasing by around 350 jobs.

The service sectors are forecast to be the fastest growing portion of the Wichita area economy, with 1.3 percent growth.

Government employment is expected to decline slightly in 2018, contracting by 0.7 percent. Kansas employment declined by 0.8 percent in the last twelve months, while Wichita employment increased by 0.5 percent in the same period. "Wichita has settled into this slow growth expectation," said Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State. "Although businesses are slowing improving and households are feeling better now that we are at or near full employment, future growth is limited due to labor availability." Read the full 2018 Wichita Employment Forecast, including a graph and tables, is available at www.outlook.cedbr.org.

