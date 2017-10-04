St. Mary’s College Students Raise $14K and Collect 9,816 Non-perishable Items for Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief

Newswise — St. Mary’s College of Maryland students led by the Student Government Association collected nearly $14,000 in monetary donations and 9,816 non-perishable items currently being distributed by the Pasadena Independent School District in southeastern Texas.

“I am beyond proud to see not only our students join together to help those devastated by this natural disaster, but also our alumni who worked with the Pasadena School District to organize the distribution, donated goods and services for those in need along with the College and community, and even donated the vehicle and driver to transport the items,” said St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda C. Jordan. “This just shows that the St. Mary’s College community – its students, faculty, staff, alumni – stays together long after graduation.”

Of the nearly $14,000 collected, $7,000 was a matching gift from the St. Mary’s College Student Government Association. Whittni Pickens ’18, Student Government Association president, said, “We decided to match the gift after we realized just how much damage had occurred at the Pasadena School District. The SGA promotes the St. Mary’s Way, particularly the 7th tenant: “Where people contribute to a spirit of caring and an ethic of service.” Our best judgement was to continue to foster the spirit of service among the community, reaching beyond our campus.”

St. Mary’s College Foundation Board Member and alumnus Jack Saum Jr. ’89, owner of Beltway Companies, donated the truck and driver in order to make the journey with the non-perishable items to southeastern Texas. The 9,816 items collected includes 505 binders, 2,011 notebooks, 2,525 pencils, 1,441 pens, 368 toilet paper rolls, 144 foam mats, 197 backpacks, 133 cans of cat food, 379 paper towel rolls, 168 Ramen noodle packages, and 1 generator.

“The students and community of St. Mary’s College are nothing short of wonderful! It is truly humbling to know the effort and energy that went in to this project. As we unloaded and unloaded, we were amazed at their generosity and thank you does not seem enough to show our appreciation. All of the items will be used by students, teachers and families in our community that were affected by Harvey. Pasadena ISD had 16 campuses with significant damage, 800 employees and 11,000 students directly affected by flood waters in their homes. These donations will help in the restoration and rebuilding of lives here in our community,” said Cindy Parmer, director of community relations for the Pasadena School District.

Companies and organizations that supported the relief efforts include Beltway Companies, BJ’s, The Drop Foundation, Dyson’s Lumber, Finch Services, First Team 836 – The Robobees, Five Below, Great Mills High School Student Government Association, Naval Supply Corps Foundation, Office Depot, St. Mary’s College Alumni Council, St. Mary’s College Chess Club, St. Mary’s College faculty and staff, St. Mary’s College Foundation, St. Mary’s College Men’s Varsity Soccer, St. Mary’s College Residence Life, St. Mary’s College Staff Senate, St. Mary’s College Student Government Association, St. Mary’s County Health Department, Tri-County Community Members, Trinity Episcopal Church, and William B. Wade Elementary School.

