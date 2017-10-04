College of American Pathologists (CAP) Honors Physicians for Patient Care

Newswise — Northfield, Ill.— Because 70 percent of medical decisions begin with the findings of a pathologist, these physicians are a crucial part of a patient’s care team who touch almost every part of medicine. The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest association of board-certified pathologists, will recognize two of its members for their contribution to pathology and laboratory medicine that directly affects patient care.

They will receive their awards at the CAP annual meeting, October 7–11 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington, D.C.

CAP Distinguished Patient Care Award

Barbara A Crothers, DO, FCAP: Dr. Crothers is recognized for her outspoken advocacy for the early detection and prevention of cancer, quality patient care, and the pathology profession. She currently chairs the CAP’s Cytopathology Committee and sits on the Council of Scientific Affairs where she provides her expertise and analysis for new clinical guidelines and regulatory actions. Dr. Crothers also collaborated on the newly proposed Public Policy on Cervical Cancer Preventions that aims to set up preventative protocols for the deadly disease. She serves as a consultant for the federal government’s Joint Pathology Center in Silver Springs, Maryland, and a research pathologist at the Henry Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland.

CAP Foundation Gene and Jean Herbek Humanitarian Award

Mark Suhrland, MD, FCAP: Dr. Suhrland receives the Humanitarian Award for his role in expanding the See, Test & Treat program at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx neighborhood of New York. The program provides free cancer screening for underserved women and will now educate the public about the importance of HPV vaccination in preventing diseases like cervical cancer. Dr. Suhrland currently serves as professor and chief of cytology in the pathology department at Montefiore.

