BW’s New Interdisciplinary Dance Program a First in NE Ohio

Newswise — Building on its national reputation in the performing arts, Baldwin Wallace University has added a dance and movement emphasis to its major in theatre. The new program, scheduled to begin fall 2018, provides rigorous study in both theatre and dance. Its innovative, integrated approach makes it the only major of its kind in Northeast Ohio.

DUAL FOCUS ENHANCES CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

"Most colleges either have a dance minor or a dance major," explained Greg Daniels, who is coordinating BW’s dance and movement program.

"Our new program is dual-focused to provide students with comprehensive career skills," he continued. "Students receive intensive studio instruction in ballet, jazz, modern, tap and hip hop dance as well as theatrical training in acting, stagecraft, makeup, and costume and lighting design."

Daniels went on to say that a broad skill set is advantageous to a career in theatre because of the need to adapt to various theatre genres. As an example, he said BW students in the new theatre dance and movement program would be well prepared for roles in physical theatre, which encompasses storytelling primarily through physical movement.

MENTORING FACULTY WITH REAL-WORLD EXPERTISE

Among accolades of the program are BW theatre and dance professors, who bring decades of real-world experience and contacts at regional and national arts organizations. Also impressive are BW’s theatre facilities and productions, which offer students outstanding and innovative performance opportunities at the undergraduate level. Students also benefit from BW’s close proximity to Cleveland and its nationally ranked arts organizations.

FOUR SPECIALIZED PROGRAMS OF STUDY

BW's Department of Theatre and Dance offers four areas of focus: acting and directing, design and technical, stage management, and dance and movement. BW also offers a major in music theatrethrough its Conservatory of Music and a BFA in acting.

Questions about the new dance and movement major can be addressed to Daniels. Inquiries about other theatre tracks can be directed to Adam Heffernan.