Mount Sinai Union Square Opens New State-of-the-Art Urgent Care Center

Major Renovations and Enhanced Services Announced as Part of Transformation of Mount Sinai South of 34th Street

Urgent Care Center Opening Coincides With Launch of New Integrated Marketing Campaign, “My Mount Sinai” Featuring the Health System’s Own Patients

Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (October 4, 2017) - Mount Sinai Health System today announced the opening, at the newly renovated Mount Sinai Union Square, of a state-of-the-art, full-service urgent care center, including pediatric care, which will feature daytime, evening, and weekend hours. The renovation of the facility and creation of the urgent care center are part of Mount Sinai’s transformation of services south of 34th Street, which will include a new Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital with a highly advanced Emergency Department, expanded and renovated ambulatory and outpatient services, more than 35 operating and procedure rooms, and an extensive network of physician practices with more than 600 doctors.

“The modernization and transformation of Mount Sinai Beth Israel is central to enhancing care and services below 34th Street, but it is only part of the larger vision we are implementing to provide the communities we serve with the absolute best care possible,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System. “The health care model we are creating downtown will ensure that the community has access to the proper care they need, as well as to world-class specialists. Today, with the opening of Union Square Urgent Care, we are taking one step closer to building our unified, holistic network of services to serve the needs of the community today and tomorrow.”

“We are thrilled that the major expansion of ambulatory services south of 34th Street is progressing,” said Kelly Cassano, DO, Chief of Ambulatory Care at Mount Sinai Downtown. “At our new urgent care center, patients will have access to acute care services on an outpatient basis, many of which would otherwise require an emergency room visit. With primary care services and more than 30 specialty practices within the same building and a full-service emergency room a few blocks away at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, the urgent care center will bridge full integration of services for the patient.”

The newly expanded and enhanced Mount Sinai Union Square now features modern procedure rooms and upgraded technology. Some of the upgrades include a fully integrated electronic health record system, secure in-room video conferencing for consultations with specialists and other medical consultants, and a secure online portal called “MyChart” through which patients can access their medical records. Additionally, the renovated lobby enhances patient access and flow, and includes concierge services to help patients find their way.

The new Urgent Care Center is staffed by board certified emergency medicine doctors and includes pediatric care, with weekday, weekend, and evening hours. The expanded access will provide community members the care they need at more convenient times, close to home and next to one of the city’s largest and most accessible public transportation hubs. For conditions that require an emergency room visit or hospital stay, patients will continue to be able to get care at Mount Sinai Beth Israel and its full-service emergency room, including award-winning cardiac and stroke services, which will remain open throughout this transformation. The new Urgent Care Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am – 8 pm, and 9 am – 5 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

To support these ongoing efforts, Mount Sinai is launching an integrated marketing campaign called “My Mount Sinai” which highlights the breadth of quality medical services available at Mount Sinai’s locations below 34th Street in Manhattan and includes stories of patient who received care at Mount Sinai’s locations in downtown Manhattan. The ads will appear in the Union Square subway stop throughout October, and online and in local publications through the fall.

“We hope that our new ads convey to the residents of lower Manhattan how truly special Mount Sinai’s health care providers are, the deep relationships that our doctors have with their patients, and the expansive breadth of Mount Sinai facilities right in our downtown patients’ neighborhoods,” said Jeremy Boal, MD, President of Mount Sinai Downtown. “These ads highlight the dedication, skill, and passion that our teams bring to work each day.”

One of the new ads features Donna Tookes, a 62-year-old breast cancer survivor. Mrs. Tookes was treated at Mount Sinai Beth Israel and participated in a clinical trial for a new scalp-cooling treatment that reduces the likelihood of hair loss. “I was delighted to participate in the new ‘My Mount Sinai is…’ campaign because I want others to know about the life-saving and life-changing work that is being done there,” said Mrs. Tookes. “At a very scary time in my life, Mount Sinai gave me hope.” Now, four years after treatment, Mrs. Tookes has no signs of cancer, and the hair preservation technology has since received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

