GBSI BioPolicy Summit 2017 Explores Newest Lab Automation, Digital Tools and Technologies Promising Improved Preclinical Research Reproducibility - October 16, in San Francisco

Newswise — Global Biological Standards Institute’s 3rd annual BioPolicy Summit: “Improving Reproducibility of Research Through Digital Tools, Technologies and Laboratory Automation,” will bring a diverse and interdisciplinary group of participants together—biologists, tech programmers, instrumentation manufacturers, the maker community, journals and funders—to explore how the newest life science research tools and technology can enhance reproducibility in preclinical research. The meeting will be held on October 16, 2017, at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco. The group will examine innovations that are redefining the laboratory environment and workflow characteristics at every step of the scientific process.

Top scientists and tech inventors will demonstrate their latest innovations, such as affordable miniaturized robotics advancements, new systems to gather, edit, share and improve information and detailed protocols that will revolutionize the way science is done. Scientists, researchers and academicians will offer insight into organizational strategies and tools needed to capture the benefits of automation and steer discussion about how these innovations, along with traditional scientific methods and expertise, will revolutionize and ultimately advance treatments and cures.

WHEN: October 16, 2017, 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST (includes exhibit and reception)

WHERE: Mission Bay Conference Center, UCSF, 1675 Owens St., #251, San Francisco

WHY: The nature of the laboratory is fundamentally changing. GBSI’s BioPolicy Summit will yield important insights into the laboratory of the future, including specific new technologies that will revolutionize research and strategies to propel innovation forward and make research more reproducible. The meeting builds upon others held by GBSI since 2013 to convene stakeholders in cell authentication, antibody validation and other priorities undertaken by the life sciences research community to shore up the reproducibility crisis.

PROGRAM AND PRESENTERS: At the meeting, leaders and innovators representing all stakeholders in emerging lab design and automation – scientists, designers, developers, technicians, and researchers that use the advanced equipment will facilitate and present quickly-paced sessions and guide attendees through current and next-generation innovations used at each phase of research design. The meeting steering committee includes:

Leonard P. Freedman, Ph.D., president, Global Biological Standards Institute

Nancy J. Kelley, JD/MPP, president and CEO, Nancy J. Kelley + Associates

Will Canine, co-founder and chief product officer, Opentrons

Douglas Densmore, Ph.D., associate professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Boston University

James Inglese, Ph.D., principal investigator, Assay Development & Screening Technology, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, NIH

Lenny Teytelman, co-founder, Protocols.io

BioPolicy Summit partner organizations include American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), Nancy J. Kelley + Associates, BioDesign Automation Consortium and Edinburgh Genome Foundry.

