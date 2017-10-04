American Pain Society Selects Future Leaders in Pain Research Grant Recipients

Newswise — CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2017 – Furthering its mission to support and advance pain science, the American Pain Society (APS), www.americanpainsociety.org, today announced recipients of its annual Future Leaders in Pain Research grants program. Three APS awards of $25,000 are funded this year by the Mayday Fund and the Rita Allen Foundation.

Two Future Leaders grants are devoted to basic science pain research and were awarded to Michael D. Burton, Ph.D., University of Texas Dallas and Geoffroy Laumet, Ph.D., University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Burton’s award funds his research proposal “Uncovering Cell-specific Mechanisms in Sex Differences in TLR4-dependent Pain” and Laument’s proposal is “Neuroimmune Mechanism of Latent Pain Sensitization in Response to Chemotherapy.”

The third Future Leaders grant covers translational pain research and was awarded to Vani Mathur, PhD Texas A&M University for her proposal “Social Mechanisms of Psychophysical Pain Disparities.”

“The American Pain Society is grateful to the Mayday Fund and Rita Allen Foundation for their generous financial support for pain research. We congratulate the grant recipients and look forward to learning the outcomes of their research,” said APS President David Williams, Ph.D., professor of anesthesiology and psychology at the University of Michigan.

