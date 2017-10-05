NYU Launches Master’s Degree of Science in Computing, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation

Newswise — Tech entrepreneurs dominate today’s business landscape, but their road to success does not typically begin with academic training in both technology and entrepreneurship.

Recognizing this, NYU’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences has launched a one-year Master of Science in Computing, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation (MS-CEI) degree program in collaboration with the Stern School of Business to foster the next-generation of technical innovators and entrepreneurs.

“As long as digital disruption continues, what it means to be a tech entrepreneur will continue to evolve,” explains Evan Korth, the director of graduate studies of the MS-CEI program and the co-founder of both hackNY and CSNYC. “As technology drives the world and redefines business modernization, entrepreneurs must master what it takes to succeed as innovators in an unpredictable marketplace.”

The MS-CEI program draws from two existing schools at NYU—computer science courses at the Courant Institute and business courses focused on entrepreneurship at the Stern School of Business—with students situated in Greenwich Village, the center of “Silicon Alley,” home to the major technology giants and a thriving community of New York City startups.

“The goal of this program is to empower future technology entrepreneurs to design technology solutions for challenges facing society today and enable them to translate these ideas to successful entrepreneurial efforts,” adds Courant Professor Lakshminarayanan Subramanian, a co-founder of Entrupy Inc. and innovator of several technological interventions for societal problems around the world.

The MS-CEI is an immersive one-year program in which students go through the various stages of technological entrepreneurship: problem conceptualization, idea incubation, product development, pilot deployment, and effectiveness evaluation.

“I believe this is a great program and addresses a big need for New York City,” says Mike Freedman, a professor of computer science at Princeton University and CTO of TimeScale Inc. “The strong reputation of Courant and Stern should attract top talent to this program."

The program is currently accepting applications for its first class of students, who will begin in the summer of 2018. For more, go to: http://cs.nyu.edu/ms-cei/index.html.

