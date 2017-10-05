Geoffrey Greene, PhD, RD, LDN Receives the 2017 SNEB Nutrition Education Research Award

Newswise — This year’s recipient of the prestigious SNEB Nutrition Education Research Award is Geoffrey Greene, PhD, RD, LDN, an active, engaged scholar and international leader in nutrition education.

Since 2000, Dr. Greene has served as a Professor at the University of Rhode Island and directs the University Dietetic Internship program. One of his major research accomplishments was extending the Transtheoretical Model of Behavior Change to dietary change for health promotion, bringing the theory to the forefront in nutrition education and applying it in a number of landmark studies. With this model, Dr. Green is currently working with young adult populations to increase fruit and vegetable intake, physical activity and sustainable eating behaviors.

Additionally, Dr. Green is conducting research with school-age children to help improve dietary and exercise behaviors in communities and schools. He has also studied older adults to improve dietary and physical activity behaviors. Dr. Green’s expertise truly extends to all age groups.

Dr. Greene has published over 100 peer-reviewed articles and given over 200 research presentations at scholarly professional meetings. He also served in several SNEB leadership roles, including President in 2009-2010.

“It is evident that he devotes tremendous energy, talent, and passion to the wide array of research endeavors he has undertaken throughout his career,” Carol Byrd-Bredbenner, PhD, RD, FAND, said. “Greene’s research program is innovative and extensive and has advanced nutrition education research immeasurably.”

ABOUT THE NUTRITION EDUCATION RESEARCH AWARD

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is proud to award an individual for their accomplishments and research within the field of nutrition and education. This includes the breadth and quality of efforts in terms of publications, invited presentations, grants received, students mentored, and/or invitations to serve on national panels within their area of research. Photos and information on past award recipients is online at www.sneb.org.