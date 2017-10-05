Melissa Maulding, MS, RD Receives the SNEB 2017 Mid-Career Professional Achievement Award

Newswise — With numerous accomplishments in public health, food, nutrition, and education, Melissa Maulding, MS, RD earned the 2017 SNEB Mid-Career Professional Achievement Award.

As the Director/Extension Specialist of Nutrition Education Programs at Purdue University, Maulding oversees a number of large programs including SNAP-Ed where she provides leadership through strategic planning, budget management and reporting outcomes. She led the effort to revamp SNAP-Ed as a result of the 2010 Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act that restructured how the program was operated at the state level. As part of the SNAP Ed program, Purdue University now employs Community Wellness Coordinators in almost all 92 counties across the state of Indiana.

“These Community Wellness Coordinators are having a significant impact, and have been recognized by Indiana members of Congress,” said Mary Pat Raimondi, MS, RDN and Jennifer Noll Folliard, MPH, RDN. “Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, on numerous occasions has noted the impact of these Community Wellness Coordinators working on the ground, with the communities they serve. Melissa’s leadership is recognized at the state level but also has made an impact nationally.”

Maulding has also been working with the USDA, where she and other team members developed the first standardized youth evaluation metrics for National EFNEP, and is involved with several other organizations. Maulding is also active within SNEB. Currently, she is a member of the Public Health Nutrition and Food and Nutrition Extension Education Divisions. Additionally, Maulding has participated in a number of workshops and sessions and has had several articles published in JNEB.

“From conducting research and publishing scholarly articles and developing standards-based EFNEP programs, to walking the halls of Congress and the state house to advocate for effective policies, to putting into practice effective and targeted nutrition education programs and efforts, Maulding rises to the top in embracing and operationalizing SNEB's mission,” said Tracy Fox, MPH, RD.

ABOUT THE MID-CAREER PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Mid-Career Professional Achievement Award recognizes an SNEB member in mid-career regarding his or her professional accomplishments in the field of nutrition education and for significant contribution to the mission of SNEB. Photos and information on past award recipients is online at www.sneb.org.