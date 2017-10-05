SNEB Announces Jennifer Walsh, PhD, RD as the 2017 Early Professional Achievement Award Recipient

Newswise — Jennifer Walsh, PhD, RD has taught, co-authored, researched and even serves on an advocacy committee along with being an active member of SNEB. Her commitment to nutrition education and the Society are only part of what deems Dr. Walsh a worthy recipient of the 2017 recipient of the SNEB Early Professional Achievement Award.

Dr. Walsh is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Health Sciences at James Madison University. Previously, she served as the Nutrition Education Coordinator for the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at the University of Florida and has also served as adjunct faculty at the University of North Florida in their Nutrition and Dietetics Program.

A highly-skilled researcher, Dr. Walsh has co-authored 10 articles, a book chapter and over 15 abstracts. An active member of the Society, Dr. Walsh currently serves as the Public Policy Representative of the Advocacy Committee for the Division of Nutrition Education for Children. Dr. Walsh says joining the Society has given her a network of support, experience in personal growth and friendships that are “invaluable benefits from being involved.” Outside of SNEB, Dr. Walsh is also active in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, recently serving in the Public Health Community Nutrition Practice Group as a member of the Nominating Committee.

“Jennifer Walsh is a multi-skilled, multi-talented young woman,” SNEB President-Elect Adrienne White, PhD, RDN, FAND, said. “It is rare to find someone who has the combination Jennifer has of demanding excellence of herself and engendering in others the inspiration to excel.”

Dr. Walsh shares advice for upcoming nutrition educators. “Focus on your areas of interest, get involved, collaborate and be open to different expertise and viewpoints,” she said. “Food matters are pertinent to being effective in the field so stay informed at the very least. Take advantage of opportunities that may seem challenging but align with your interests or goals. Embrace mentors willing to share resources and advice and commit their time.”

ABOUT THE EARLY PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is proud to award a fellow member for their notable contributions in the field of nutrition education during the early stages of their career. Candidate must have breadth and quality of accomplishments of nutrition education and a leader that fosters SNEB’s mission. To learn more, visit www.sneb.org.