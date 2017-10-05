Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center Foundation to Host Second Annual Benefit for Bayshore Oktoberfest Celebration

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center Foundation will host the second annual Benefit for Bayshore Oktoberfest Community Celebration on Friday, October 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and invites all members of the community to register to attend. The outdoor, tented cocktail reception will take place on the hospital’s campus at 727 North Beers Street in Holmdel and will support Bayshore Medical Center’s plans to expand emergency services.

“Last year was the inaugural Benefit for Bayshore Oktoberfest Celebration and we are very proud that it was a record-breaking fundraising event for the medical center,” explains Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “As our plans to enhance the Emergency Department further evolve, philanthropy will play a vital role. The community built our hospital more than 40 years ago, and this year’s Oktoberfest event will be a tremendous platform to engage with the community about the future of Bayshore Medical Center, and raise important funds for this major expansion project.”

Bayshore Medical Center is proud to announce that this signature event is co-chaired by Dr. and Mrs. Asaad and Dima Samra, along with honorary chair, Carol Stillwell, and will feature an Oktoberfest inspired menu, décor and entertainment. Carol Stillwell and Asaad Samra, M.D., a board certified plastic surgeon, are Bayshore Medical Center Foundation trustees. In addition to Stillwell-Hansen, Inc. who will return as a Capstone Sponsor again this year, Bayshore celebrates the generosity of new Capstone Sponsor this year, Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Striano.

“Dima and I couldn’t be more excited to chair this event,” explains Dr. Samra. “In my role on the Medical Staff and through our involvement in the community as residents of Holmdel, we are witnessing the incredible growth at Bayshore Medical Center firsthand. We know that the local region shares in our enthusiasm, and we look forward to gathering in support of making improvements to the hospital on October 13.”

Registration is $250 per person, and 50/50 raffle tickets are also available. In addition, local businesses are encouraged to spotlight their support of the medical center through sponsorships, and advertisements in the virtual ad journal.

“Bayshore Medical Center is a gem in Monmouth County,” explains Serena DiMaso, Esq., Monmouth County Freeholder and chair of Bayshore Medical Center Foundation. “Since becoming a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health family in 2010, the hospital’s upgrades continue to impress all those who turn to Bayshore for care. I can truly say that this is only the beginning, and urge you to come out to Oktoberfest to learn more about the life saving care offered right in our backyard.”

To register, or to learn more about the event, please visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/BMCOktoberfest or contact Meagan O’Flaherty, special events associate, at 732-751-5101 or meagan.oflaherty@hackensackmeridian.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH BAYSHORE MEDICAL CENTER

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its’ Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.