SNEB Announces Winners of the Inaugural Korean Society of Community Nutrition and Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior International Awards

Newswise — New in 2017, SNEB has partnered with the Korean Society of Community Nutrition to present one Achievement and Student award to members of SNEB, applauding their commitment to diversity in the field of community nutrition. This year, the recipient of the KSCN and SNEB Achievement Award is Jung-Sun Lee, PhD, RD and the recipient of the KSCN and SNEB Student Award is Ruhul Amin, MPH, MS.

The overarching theme of Dr. Lee’s research at the University of Georgia (UGA) is to improve nutrition, health, and well-being of low-income individuals. Dr. Lee integrates research, teaching, and service in promoting translational research intersecting Community Nutrition, Aging, and Epidemiology into developing, implementing, and evaluating community- and policy-based interventions for low-income population.

Dr. Lee has published 84 peer-reviewed publications, and secured 19 internal and external grants as principal investigator and 38 as co-principal investigator, a total of about $8.2 million.

Ruhul Amin is an international PhD student from Bangladesh, with a focus on Community Nutrition. He earned his BSc and MS Degree in Nutrition and Food Science from University of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Additionally, he earned a Master of Public Health (MPH) degree from University of Colorado Denver. Prior to joining SNEB Past President Dr. Mary Murimi’s research lab in 2014, Amin worked as an Assistant Professor at the University of Dhaka, actively involved in teaching and research.

With an interest in community and international nutrition, Amin’s research mostly focuses on maternal and child nutrition in low income population. Currently, Amin is working on his dissertation research, titled “Effect of maternal and child diet on childhood undernutrition in rural Bangladesh.”

ABOUT THE KOREAN SOCIETY OF COMMUNITY NUTRITION AND SOCIETY FOR NUTRITION EDUCATION AND BEHAVIOR INTERNATIONAL AWARD

The KSCN-SNEB Achievement Awards will be presented to members of SNEB to recognize their efforts and achievement for diversity in the field of Community Nutrition, especially for Korean Americans and/or minority populations in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.sneb.org.