Bridging Architecture and Engineering: Guy Nordenson to Receive 2017 Neutra Award
Article ID: 682351
Released: 9-Oct-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: California State Polytechnic University Pomona
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — The Department of Architecture at Cal Poly Pomona will honor Guy Nordenson with the Richard Neutra Award for Professional Excellence.
An award ceremony and special lecture will take place on Monday Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the University Theatre. It will be preceded by a book signing session from 5-6 p.m. at the theatre lobby. Both events are free and open to media, the public, and Cal Poly Pomona community.
Nordenson is a creative partner in complex and challenging projects. His New York structural engineering practice, Guy Nordenson and Associates (GNA) was founded in 1997 on the principle that collaboration is essential to design. As an engineer, he has an extensive history with architecture, having worked in the joint studio of Buckminster Fuller and Isamu Noguchi in 1976, then later establishing the New York office of Ove Arup & Partners in 1987.
Notable GNA projects, completed in collaboration with ranked architectural firms include:
- National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC with Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup
- Corning Museum of Glass Contemporary Art + Design Wing in Corning NY with Thomas Phifer and Partners
- Kimbell Art Museum Expansion in Fort Worth TX with Renzo Piano Building Workshop
- New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York with SANAA
- International African American Museum in Charleston SC with Pei Cobb Freed & Partners
- Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and Glassell School of Art with Steven Holl Architects
Since 2007, GNA has been engaged in the development of strategies for climate change and coastal adaptation, working with stakeholders at the local and national level – arguably a measure of Neutra’s “Survival Through Design,” the idea that planners have a responsibility to connect their design practices with advancements in science and research in diverse fields.
In addition to his practice, Nordenson is a professor of structural engineering and architecture at Princeton University and an associate at the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment; Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering; Princeton Environmental Institute; and University Center for Human Values.
The Richard Neutra Award for Professional Excellence is an annual honor conferred by the Department of Architecture at the College of Environmental Design. To see the full list of past honorees, visit https://env.cpp.edu/arc/neutra-award.