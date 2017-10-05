Bridging Architecture and Engineering: Guy Nordenson to Receive 2017 Neutra Award

Newswise — The Department of Architecture at Cal Poly Pomona will honor Guy Nordenson with the Richard Neutra Award for Professional Excellence.

An award ceremony and special lecture will take place on Monday Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the University Theatre. It will be preceded by a book signing session from 5-6 p.m. at the theatre lobby. Both events are free and open to media, the public, and Cal Poly Pomona community.

Nordenson is a creative partner in complex and challenging projects. His New York structural engineering practice, Guy Nordenson and Associates (GNA) was founded in 1997 on the principle that collaboration is essential to design. As an engineer, he has an extensive history with architecture, having worked in the joint studio of Buckminster Fuller and Isamu Noguchi in 1976, then later establishing the New York office of Ove Arup & Partners in 1987.

Notable GNA projects, completed in collaboration with ranked architectural firms include:

Since 2007, GNA has been engaged in the development of strategies for climate change and coastal adaptation, working with stakeholders at the local and national level – arguably a measure of Neutra’s “Survival Through Design,” the idea that planners have a responsibility to connect their design practices with advancements in science and research in diverse fields.

In addition to his practice, Nordenson is a professor of structural engineering and architecture at Princeton University and an associate at the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment; Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering; Princeton Environmental Institute; and University Center for Human Values.

The Richard Neutra Award for Professional Excellence is an annual honor conferred by the Department of Architecture at the College of Environmental Design. To see the full list of past honorees, visit https://env.cpp.edu/arc/neutra-award.