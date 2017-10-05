College of American Pathologists (CAP) Recognizes Doctors for Dedicated Service

Newswise — Northfield, Ill.—The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists, will honor five physicians for their service to the CAP organization that helps ensure safety and accuracy within the medical laboratory and the pathology specialty that is responsible for the study and diagnosis of disease.

The award ceremonies will take place at the CAP annual meeting, October 7–11 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outside Washington D.C.

CAP Public Service Award in Honor of Frank C. Coleman

Theresa S. Emory, MD, FCAP: Dr. Emory currently serves as a member of the CAP’s Economic Affairs Committee where she has helped coordinate responses to local coverage determinations and other issues that directly impact physicians. As a member of the CAP Foundation Board of Directors, she has been integral in hosting See, Test & Treat events that provide free cancer screening and other care to underserved women. Dr. Emory is currently vice president of the Peninsula Pathology Associates in Salisbury, Maryland; medical director of the laboratory at Riverside Doctor’s Hospital Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Virginia; and medical director of the laboratory at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester, Virginia.

CAP Distinguished Service Award

Ron B. Schifman, MD, FCAP: In his 20 years of service, Dr. Schifman has served as a vice chair of the CAP’s Quality Practices Committee, authored more than 50 articles, led 16 laboratory testing research studies, and advised numerous other organizations including the Centers for Disease Control Best Practices Committee—all for the benefit of improving quality care for patients. He serves as chief of pathology and laboratory medicine at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System and professor of pathology at University of Arizona College of Medicine, both in Tucson, Arizona.

CAP Outstanding Service Award in Honor of Frank W. Hartman

Suzanne Zein-Eldin Powell, MD, FCAP: Dr. Powell has played a significant part in improving the continuing medical education needs of CAP members who are in residency programs or newly in practice. In addition to being chair of the Graduate Medical Education Committee, she researched and presented job market data and search tips for young doctors, and served on the Council of Education and Learning Portfolio Subcommittee. Dr. Powell serves as a professor of pathology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, vice chair at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and endowed chair for education at Texas A&M College of Medicine in Bryan, Texas.

CAP Laboratory Improvement Programs Service Award

Jan Anthony Nowak, MD, PhD, FCAP: Dr. Nowak has served on more than 10 CAP committees and working groups in his tireless advocacy for the advancement of pathology. Particularly, his involvement with the CAP Pathology and Laboratory Quality Center was essential in developing testing guidelines to ensure the quality and accuracy of tests for diseases like lung cancer. Dr. Nowak serves as clinical chief of molecular pathology for the department of pathology and laboratory medicine at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, New York.

CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program Service Award

in Honor of Major General Joseph M. Blumberg

William J. Castellani, MD, FCAP: Dr. Castellani has served on several CAP committees directly affecting laboratory accreditation and, since 1983, has ensured the safety and accuracy of medical laboratories through his role as laboratory inspector. He is currently a member of the Council on Accreditation, advisor to the Standards Committee, and a liaison to the International Organization for Standardization Technical Committee Work Group 1. Dr. Castellani recently retired as a professor of pathology at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, but he remains an adjunct professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

