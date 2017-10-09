Look at Today’s World Through the Lens of Personality

Personality Styles Expert Available for Commentary: Merrick Rosenberg, CEO and co-founder of Take Flight Learning, the leading DISC training company in the United States.

For example, Rosenberg’s response to President Trump's behavior is:

“Donald Trump is the Eagle personality style. http://takeflightlearning.com/styles/dominant

At a healthy level, Eagles are confident, assertive and direct. Their competitive nature drives them to succeed. And like a soaring Eagle, they look down from high above - the proverbial 30,000-foot view - and do not care to be concerned with details and carefully constructed plans.

When you turn up the dial on Eagle behaviors, confidence becomes arrogance, assertiveness becomes aggressiveness and competitiveness becomes a willingness to do or say anything to win or to appear to have won.

Turn up the dial even more and arrogance becomes narcissism.

Turn that dial up even higher and you get narcissistic personality disorder.

You can decide where Trump is on that continuum. The problem is that when you hit the red zone, you lose touch with reality. You say things that seem to lack logic because you need others to see you as all-knowing and all-winning.

The impact of their words and behaviors on others becomes irrelevant as they become the center of their universe. As long as they look good, Eagles are happy. The extreme narcissist can metaphorically (or literally) cause a nuclear bomb to be dropped on others and then take credit for predicting it.”

