The Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates and

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Partner on Visiting Specialty Consultant Program

--CHOP pediatric specialty consultation services will provide education, clinical care in the UAE--

Newswise — Philadelphia, Oct. 5, 2017 -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates (MOHAP) and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) today entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding a pediatric specialty consultation program to provide clinical and educational services to MOHAP hospitals.

“The Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates is dedicated to providing quality care for our patients and education for our clinicians,” said Yousif Mohammad Al Serkal, assistant undersecretary for hospitals sector of MOHAP. “CHOP is a global leader in pediatric medicine, with top-rated clinical programs, groundbreaking research, educational and training programs, and state-of-the art-facilities.”

“CHOP has an investment in the healthcare of children in the Middle East region and is excited to offer The Ministry of Health of the United Arab Emirates our pediatric experts on a short-term visiting basis to provide education and clinical care in the MOHAP hospitals,” said Matthew Bayley, senior vice president and Chief Strategy Officer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “As a result of this important initiative, both clinicians and children in the Middle East region will benefit from medical education and consultations by CHOP healthcare providers who are experts in the field of pediatric medicine.”

The Visiting Consultants Program intends to bring the expertise of CHOP physicians to patients at MOHAP hospitals within the United Arab Emirates. The visiting physicians will meet with the clinical team, perform clinical consultations as needed, perform inpatient consultations and give lectures to the MOHAP team.

The visits are advertised through mainstream media and through the MOHAP Hospitals to ensure proper outreach.

