MEDIA ADVISORY: Catalonia Experts Available

The Catalonia region of Spain is considering becoming independent – a declaration it could make as soon as Monday. Johns Hopkins University has experts available for perspective:

Bécquer Seguín: Seguín, an assistant professor of Iberian Studies in the university’s Krieger School of Arts and Sciences in Baltimore, is a scholar of modern and contemporary Spain. He studies cultural, political and historical events in Europe and Latin America – in particular, populism. His current research focuses on cultural responses to economic crises in modern Iberia.

More on Seguín: http://grll.jhu.edu/directory/becquer-seguin/

Contact: becquer@jhu.edu, or jrosen@jhu.edu, 443-547-8805

Federiga Bindi: Bindi, a senior fellow at the Center for Transatlantic Relations at the university’s School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, is an expert in European policies, Southern Europe in particular, and has spent long periods working and researching in the area. Fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and French, Bindi’s work on Spain and Southern European politics was published, among others, by Oxford University press, Brookings Institution Press, and others. Because she has worked in government, diplomacy and international organizations, she has a wide network of contacts in the region and is able to closely follow the situation in Spain.

More on Bindi: https://www.sais-jhu.edu/federiga-bindi

Contact federiga.bindi@jhu.edu or jrosen@jhu.edu, 443-547-8805.

