Expert Discusses the Patching and PR Mistakes of Equifax

Released: 6-Oct-2017 10:05 AM EDT

Expert Pitch
CHANNELS
Media and Journalism, Technology, Cybersecurity
KEYWORDS
  • Equifax, Data breach, Patch, MIS

    • Newswise — For reporters following the Equifax data breach, University of Delaware professor John D’Arcy can provide perspective and insight into the situation as both an academic and someone who has worked in the public sector.

    D'Arcy can discuss how Equifax mishandled the public relations aspect of the breach as compared to how other companies have handled similar breaches. He can also speak to the technical failures that led to the breach, specifically the failure to patch a bug.

    D'Arcy is an Associate Professor of Accounting and Management Information Systems in UD's Lerner College of Business and Economics. Prior to joining academia, he was employed by Ford Motor Company as a cost accountant and financial systems analyst.

    His research interests include information assurance and security, IT risk management and computer ethics. 

    To set up an interview, contact Peter Bothum at 302-831-1418 or pbothum@udel.edu.

