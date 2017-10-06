Global Health Expert Not Surprised By Plague In Madagascar; Optimistic The Situation Will Be Controlled

​Peter Small’s expertise includes tuberculosis and global health. He has done seminal work on clinical, epidemiologic, evolutionary, and genetic aspects of tuberculosis. He has deep expertise in translating cutting edge science into drugs, diagnostics and vaccines as well as the business and public health processes to get innovative tools to those in need. He is currently leading the Global Health Institute’s health science research that spans from the molecular level to point of delivery, and encompasses fundamental work on ecology, developmental economics, and disease, largely focused on Madagascar.