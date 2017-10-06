Global Health Expert Not Surprised By Plague In Madagascar; Optimistic The Situation Will Be Controlled
Article ID: 682452
Released: 6-Oct-2017 11:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: Stony Brook University
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
The plague has struck Madagascar and global health expert Peter Small says, "There is nothing surprising about the plague epidemic in Madagascar, its just another example of the power of poverty to turn back the clocks of time… it is entirely predictable that a disease of antiquity is killing people in one of the world’s poorest countries."
Peter, the director of the Global Health Institute at Stony Brook University (with a focus in Madagascar), is optimistic of recovery efforts and adds, "Fortunately, plague is an entirely preventable and treatable disease. It’s great to hear from folks on the ground that the government and international organizations are actively mobilizing resources and scrambling teams and I’m optimistic the situation will be controlled. It is another reminder that infectious diseases are wily foes and our need to continue to invest in organizations such as the World Health Organization to keep all of us safe."
If needed, Stony Brook University has access to a ReadyCam television studio system that provides remote access to television networks.
Peter Small’s expertise includes tuberculosis and global health. He has done seminal work on clinical, epidemiologic, evolutionary, and genetic aspects of tuberculosis. He has deep expertise in translating cutting edge science into drugs, diagnostics and vaccines as well as the business and public health processes to get innovative tools to those in need. He is currently leading the Global Health Institute’s health science research that spans from the molecular level to point of delivery, and encompasses fundamental work on ecology, developmental economics, and disease, largely focused on Madagascar.