Life Is What You Make It: A Concert and Conversation with Peter Buffett

Newswise — EVANSTON - Acclaimed musician and author Peter Buffett will bring his message of equitable global philanthropy through an innovative multimedia concert and conversation to the Northwestern University campus in Evanston on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The concert will take place in the Galvin Recital Hall in the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, 70 Arts Circle Drive on the Evanston campus.

The multimedia presentation takes the audience on a journey with Buffett from his discovery of the piano, to writing music for commercials and film, and then on to how his current philanthropic work with the NoVo Foundation has ultimately influenced his songs and life.

He will be on the piano accompanied by cellist Michael Kott.

The event is sponsored by: Center for Native American and Indigenous Research (CNAIR), Department of Radio-TV-Film, Gender & Sexuality Studies Program and the Women’s Center.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information click here.