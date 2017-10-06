 
Return to Article List

Life Is What You Make It: A Concert and Conversation with Peter Buffett

Emmy Award-winning musician and philanthropist Peter Buffett to give live performance on Oct. 12

Article ID: 682462

Released: 6-Oct-2017 11:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Northwestern University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share

  • Credit: Northwestern University

    Emmy Award-winning musician Peter Buffett will give a live performance Thursday, Oct. 12 at Galvin Recital Hall in the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Arts and Entertainment, Education, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Peter Buffett, Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, Northwestern Arts Circle, Concert, free concert

    • Newswise — EVANSTON - Acclaimed musician and author Peter Buffett will bring his message of equitable global philanthropy through an innovative multimedia concert and conversation to the Northwestern University campus in Evanston on Thursday, Oct. 12.

    The concert will take place in the Galvin Recital Hall in the Ryan Center for the Musical Arts, 70 Arts Circle Drive on the Evanston campus.

    The multimedia presentation takes the audience on a journey with Buffett from his discovery of the piano, to writing music for commercials and film, and then on to how his current philanthropic work with the NoVo Foundation has ultimately influenced his songs and life.

    He will be on the piano accompanied by cellist Michael Kott.

    The event is sponsored by: Center for Native American and Indigenous Research (CNAIR), Department of Radio-TV-Film, Gender & Sexuality Studies Program and the Women’s Center.

    Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

    For more information click here.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!