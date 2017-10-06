Third Annual Motorcycle Ride to Raise Money and Awareness for Breast Cancer

What

The Turquoise Trail Harley Owners’ Group is teaming up with Thunderbird Harley Davidson for the third annual “Pink Your Ride — Motorcyclists Increasing Awareness (MIA)” motorcycle ride. This year, the groups hope to welcome more than 100 riders to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Proceeds will benefit The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Why

A Pennsylvania HOG Chapter began the ride when two of their members, who are sisters, lost their third sister to breast cancer. The Turquoise Trail HOG Chapter decided to join the Pennsylvania Chapter in increasing awareness for breast cancer because of the widespread impact breast cancer has.

This year, the Turquoise Trail Chapter teamed up with Thunderbird Harley Davidson. The ride will end at The Barley Room. Riders will be able to shelter from the sun under a tent to enjoy a band and lunch.

In addition to raising awareness for breast cancer and raising money for breast cancer research at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center, organizers plan to give away many prizes.

Who

All motorcycle riders in New Mexico are invited to join the ride.

When

Saturday, October 14, 2017.Registration opens at 10:00 am and costs $25.00 per person.The ride starts at 11:00 am and is expected to end at 12:15 pm.

Where

The ride leaves from Thunderbird Harley Davidson, 5000 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113.The ride ends at The Barley Room, 5200 Eubank Blvd, Albuquerque, NM 87111.

Interviews

Monika Barela, Turquoise Trail Harley Owners’ Group

Contact

Dorothy Hornbeck, JKPR, 505-340-5929, dhornbeck@jameskorenchen.com

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center is the Official Cancer Center of New Mexico and the only National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center in a 500-mile radius. Its 125 board-certified oncology specialty physicians include cancer surgeons in every specialty (abdominal, thoracic, bone and soft tissue, neurosurgery, genitourinary, gynecology, and head and neck cancers), adult and pediatric hematologists/medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, and radiation oncologists. They, along with more than 500 other cancer healthcare professionals (nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists and social workers), provided cancer care for nearly 60 percent of the adults and children in New Mexico affected by cancer. They treated 11,249 patients in 84,875 ambulatory clinic visits in addition to in-patient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. These patients came from every county in the State. More than 12 percent of these patients participated in cancer clinical trials testing new cancer treatments and 35 percent of patients participated in other clinical research studies, including tests of novel cancer prevention strategies and cancer genome sequencing. The 130 cancer research scientists affiliated with the UNMCCC were awarded almost $60 million in federal and private grants and contracts for cancer research projects and published 301 high quality publications. Promoting economic development, they filed more than 30 new patents in FY16, and since 2010, have launched 11 new biotechnology start-up companies. Scientists associated with the UNMCCC Cancer Control & Disparities have conducted more than 60 statewide community-based cancer education, prevention, screening, and behavioral intervention studies involving more than 10,000 New Mexicans. Finally, the physicians, scientists and staff have provided education and training experiences to more than 230 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellowship students in cancer research and cancer health care delivery. Learn more at http://cancer.unm.edu.