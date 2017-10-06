Yale Expert Wins Prestigious 2017 Warren Alpert Prize
Article ID: 682481
Released: 6-Oct-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Lieping Chen, MD, PhD
Newswise — United Technologies Corporation Professor in Cancer Research and Professor of Immunobiology, of Dermatology and of Medicine (Medical Oncology); Co-Director, Cancer Immunology Program at Yale Cancer Center
contact at lieping.chen@yale.edu or 203.737.1819