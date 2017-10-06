New Discovery about BRCA1

Newswise — It's been 20 years since the BRCA1 gene was found to predispose women to breast cancer, and researchers at Yale have pinpointed what about the gene's mutation leads to cancer.

The team's findings, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, can lead to drugs designed to specifically target and fight breast and ovarian cancers. The discovery can also help doctors recognize female patients who are at a high risk of developing those cancers earlier, the study said.

