Data Security Expert Available to Speak About Yahoo and Equifax Breaches

Newswise — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Brajendra Panda, director of the University of Arkansas Center for Information Security and Reliability, is available to speak about recent data security breaches and future digital security threats.

Panda is an expert on information assurance. This extensive field includes technical approaches to protecting information but also investigates how company policies can ensure that employees take the proper steps to prevent data breaches and mitigate harm when they occur.

Panda is currently looking into a potential source of future security threats—the Internet of Things. Having everything from toaster ovens to cars connected to the Internet makes consumers even more vulnerable to malicious events, and Panda is researching how to prevent wide-scale attacks on these types of systems.

The Center for Information Security and Reliability has been designated by the Department of Homeland Security as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Research.

The University of Arkansas has a live and recorded video production studio, which is both Skype and web streaming capable, as well as a professional audio booth for recorded and live audio.

-30-