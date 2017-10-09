Newswise — National Harbor, MD: Thousands of leading researchers and healthcare professionals from around the world will gather for the fifth annual ObesityWeek conference at The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland from Oct. 29–Nov. 2. The weeklong conference will have multiple keynote speakers and hundreds of scientific sessions addressing obesity research and medicine.

Notable scientific session – George L. Blackburn, MD, PhD Nutrition and Metabolism Symposium – is an inaugural symposium featuring three former Dr. Blackburn fellows at the New England Deaconess Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Each presentation will highlight a contribution to nutrition and metabolism by Dr. Blackburn.

Dr. Blackburn’s many academic leadership roles included the S. Daniel Abraham Chair, Professor of Nutrition Medicine and Associate Director of the Division of Nutrition at Harvard Medical School, the Scientific Director and founder of the Center for the Study of Nutrition Medicine (CSNM) in the Department of Surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) and Associate Director of the Boston Nutrition Obesity Research Center (BNORC), an NIH-funded research organization that conducts clinical trials in the areas of obesity and nutrition. Dr. Blackburn is a former President of The Obesity Society. Dr. Blackburn had a direct and major impact across multiple disciplines as a surgeon, clinician and researcher. An innovator and visionary, he made countless contributions in the fields of nutrition medicine, hyperalimentation, weight loss and obesity surgery, and his research led to advances in treatment and patient care. Over the course of his prolific career, Dr. Blackburn received eight major grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The first symposium talk – The Protein Sparing Modified Fast and Development of the Very Low Calorie Diet (VLCD) for Obesity Treatment – by Caroline M. Apovian, MD, FACP, DABOM, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics in the Section of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Nutrition at Boston University School of Medicine, will explore the origins of the very low calorie diet (VLCD) in the landmark studies that Drs. Blackburn and Bistrian published using intravenous amino acids to provide nutrition in hospitalized patients with obesity which preserved lean muscle mass while promoting fat oxidation and the development and persistence of ketosis for energy during critical illness.

The second symposium talk – The History of Bariatric Surgery and Development of Standards for Patient Safety and Efficacy – by Scott Shikora, MD, Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School and the Director of the Center for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, will review the history of the development of present day bariatric surgery procedures and techniques and discuss the emergence of guidelines, spearheaded by Dr. Blackburn, for patient safety and efficacy.

The third symposium talk – Four Decades of Research Into Obesity, Inflammation and Critical Illness: A Basic Science Perspective – by Lyle Moldawer, PhD, Professor of Surgery, Vice Chairman for Research, Department of Surgery at University of Florida, will review four decades of research in nutrition and critical illness, much of which came from early studies by Drs. Blackburn and Bistrian in supporting critically ill patients with nutrition therapy both enterally and intravenously. The introduction and closing remarks will consolidate the enormity of contributions of Dr. Blackburn to the science of nutrition and obesity medicine.

