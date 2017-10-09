Eat Right–Live Well! Supermarket Intervention Impact on Sales of Healthy Foods and Behavioral Impact Framework to Reduce Population Salt Consumption – JNEB’s Best Article and GEM

Newswise — The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior (JNEB) announces the 2017 Best Article and Best Great Educational Material (GEM) awards, presented at the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB) 50th annual conference, “Honor the Past, Embrace the Present, Define the Future,” in Washington, D.C., July 20-24, 2017. These annual awards recognize the authors of the best article and best GEM, published in the prior year in JNEB, as judged by members of the JNEB Journal Committee and Board of Editors. All authors received a plaque and the lead authors received a monetary award.

The Best Article Award will be presented to authors Pamela J. Surkan, PhD; Maryam J. Tabrizi, PhD; Ryan M. Lee, MHS; Anne M. Palmer, MAIA; and Kevin D. Frick, PhD for their article “Eat Right–Live Well! Supermarket Intervention Impact on Sales of Healthy Foods in a Low-Income Neighborhood,” published in the February 2016 issue of JNEB.

The Best GEM award will be presented to authors Mary-Anne Land, PhD; Bruce Neal, PhD; and Everold Hosein, PhD for their paper “Implementing the Communication for Behavioral Impact Framework to Reduce Population Salt Consumption,” published in the May 2016 issue of JNEB.

Detailed conference information is online at www.sneb.org/2017.

ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR NUTRITION EDUCATION AND BEHAVIOR

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is an international organization of nutrition education professionals who are dedicated to promoting effective nutrition education and communication to support and improve healthful behaviors with a vision of healthy communities through nutrition education and advocacy. Visit the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior at www.sneb.org.

ABOUT THE JOURNAL OF NUTRITION EDUCATION AND BEHAVIOR (www.jneb.org)

The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior (JNEB), the official journal of the Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior (SNEB), is a refereed, scientific periodical that serves as a resource for all professionals with an interest in nutrition education and dietary/physical activity behaviors. The purpose of JNEB is to document and disseminate original research, emerging issues, and practices relevant to nutrition education and behavior worldwide and to promote healthy, sustainable food choices. It supports the society’s efforts to disseminate innovative nutrition education strategies, and communicate information on food, nutrition, and health issues to students, professionals, policy makers, targeted audiences, and the public. It is published by Elsevier.

The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior features articles that provide new insights and useful findings related to nutrition education research, practice, and policy. The content areas of JNEB reflect the diverse interests of health, nutrition, education, Cooperative Extension, and other professionals working in areas related to nutrition education and behavior. As the Society's official journal, JNEB also includes occasional policy statements, issue perspectives, and member communications.