Nobel Prize news conference for Richard Thaler at 11 a.m. CDT

Newswise — University of Chicago Prof. Richard H. Thaler has been awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2017 “for his contributions to behavioural economics.”

An 11 a.m. CDT news conference will be held in the Winter Garden of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business featuring Thaler, the Charles R. Walgreen Distinguished Service Professor of Behavioral Science and Economics at Chicago Booth.



WHEN: Monday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. CDT

WHERE: Winter Garden of Chicago Booth’s Charles M. Harper Center, 5807 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637



