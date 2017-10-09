Nobel Prize news conference for Richard Thaler at 11 a.m. CDT
Event to take place in the Winter Garden of Chicago Booth's Charles M. Harper Center
Article ID: 682517
Released: 9-Oct-2017 9:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Chicago
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — University of Chicago Prof. Richard H. Thaler has been awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2017 “for his contributions to behavioural economics.”
An 11 a.m. CDT news conference will be held in the Winter Garden of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business featuring Thaler, the Charles R. Walgreen Distinguished Service Professor of Behavioral Science and Economics at Chicago Booth.
The event will be webcast.
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. CDT
WHERE: Winter Garden of Chicago Booth’s Charles M. Harper Center, 5807 South Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
For questions, please contact Marielle Sainvilus at msainvilus@uchicago.edu or 773.834.9159.