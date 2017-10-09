WVU to Hold Inaugural Day of Giving Nov. 8

Newswise — MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One day. The words suggest a moment and a future. Both are being emphasized on Nov. 8 as West Virginia University is reaching out to students, alumni and friends, encouraging them to make a gift – especially ones that go to the general, unrestricted needs of the University and its schools and colleges.

The WVU Foundation is organizing the University’s inaugural Day of Giving, 24-hour online fundraising effort, as a simple way for University supporters to contribute to the Foundation’s “State of Minds” Campaign.

“The Campaign wraps up at the end of December, so we thought with a Day of Giving, we could bring the Campaign to alums and supporters all over the world while helping to raise dollars for the University’s greatest priorities and opportunities,” said Mary Esposito, who is leading the effort for the Foundation. “Those include scholarships and unrestricted funds at both the University and unit specific level. It’s an exciting way to celebrate the success of the Campaign as well as WVU’s 150th anniversary.”

Foundation officials have noted that as higher education costs increase and available funding decreases, private support is critical to help move the state forward in the areas of education, healthcare and economic prosperity.

"I especially hope students and young alumni will jump on board at this opportunity to be part of an easy, but significant, way to support West Virginia University," said President Gordon Gee. "The excitement that a Day of Giving can generate, not only on that day but also for the future, would be a great way to help bring this campaign to a close, and prove that Mountaineers do indeed 'Go First.'"

The Foundation and University plan to use e-mail and social media to get the word out to alumni and supporters about the special WVU Day of Giving. A web site with a donation page has been created making it very easy for people to make a gift online. The web site is https://dayofgiving.wvu.edu

Esposito noted WVU Day of Giving is a University-wide event including the main campus in Morgantown, WVU Health Sciences, and the divisional campuses, including Potomac State College in Keyser and WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley.

“While raising money for WVU is the obvious goal, we’re stressing participation as well,” Esposito said. “We see this one-day event as an excellent way to engage our alumni and supporters with several ways for them to get involved Nov. 8, including matching gift and challenge match opportunities.”

All contributions made on the WVU Day of Giving count in the “State of Minds” Campaign. To date, $1.125 billion has been raised with the campaign ending Dec. 31.

