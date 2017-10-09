Pain Biology, Aging, and the Brain’s Reward System at Penn's 12th Annual Translational Medicine Symposium

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — The latest science in why pain afflicts people differently, precision medicine and brain disorders, and how the bat genome informs the study of human aging, among many other topics, will be covered at the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics’ (ITMAT) 12th Annual International Symposium. Speakers will include experts in epigenetics, neuroscience, informatics, and pain biology. ITMAT is based in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Date: Monday and Tuesday, October 16 -17, 2017, starting at 8:00 am.

Location: Smilow Center for Translational Research, Rubenstein Auditorium and Lobby, 3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Enter through the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine.

Garret A. FitzGerald, MD, FRS, director of ITMAT, will host the event. Speakers and talks include:

Genetic editing in pain: towards pain precision medicine, Clifford Woolf, MB, BCh, PhD , Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School,

, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Do bats hold the secret of extended longevity?, Emma Teeling, PhD , University College Dublin, Ireland

, University College Dublin, Ireland Molecular architecture of the circadian clock in mammals, Joseph S. Takahashi, PhD , Howard Hughes Medical Institute, UT Southwestern Medical Center

, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, UT Southwestern Medical Center Computational psychiatry , Ray Dolan, MD, FRS, University College London

University College London Translational genomics: linking genotype to phenotype at scale, Daniel J. Rader, MD , Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Endocannabinoid-based analgesics, Daniele Piomelli, PhD MD (h.c.), University of California, Irvine

For additional details and presentation times, visit the 2017 Agenda.

Registration is required for attendance and for participation via web:

If you plan to attend, please register and RSVP to Karen Kreeger at Karen.kreeger@uphs.upenn.edu.

Funding for this conference was made possible in part from the journal Science Translational Medicine.