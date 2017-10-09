Pain Biology, Aging, and the Brain’s Reward System at Penn's 12th Annual Translational Medicine Symposium
Article ID: 682571
Released: 9-Oct-2017 4:55 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — PHILADELPHIA — The latest science in why pain afflicts people differently, precision medicine and brain disorders, and how the bat genome informs the study of human aging, among many other topics, will be covered at the University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics’ (ITMAT) 12th Annual International Symposium. Speakers will include experts in epigenetics, neuroscience, informatics, and pain biology. ITMAT is based in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
Date: Monday and Tuesday, October 16 -17, 2017, starting at 8:00 am.
Location: Smilow Center for Translational Research, Rubenstein Auditorium and Lobby, 3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Enter through the Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine.
Garret A. FitzGerald, MD, FRS, director of ITMAT, will host the event. Speakers and talks include:
- Genetic editing in pain: towards pain precision medicine, Clifford Woolf, MB, BCh, PhD, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School,
- Do bats hold the secret of extended longevity?, Emma Teeling, PhD, University College Dublin, Ireland
- Molecular architecture of the circadian clock in mammals, Joseph S. Takahashi, PhD, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Computational psychiatry, Ray Dolan, MD, FRS, University College London
- Translational genomics: linking genotype to phenotype at scale, Daniel J. Rader, MD, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
- Endocannabinoid-based analgesics, Daniele Piomelli, PhD MD (h.c.), University of California, Irvine
For additional details and presentation times, visit the 2017 Agenda.
Registration is required for attendance and for participation via web:
- Follow this link to attend the 2017 ITMAT Symposium
- Follow this link to participate via web in the 2017 ITMAT Symposium
If you plan to attend, please register and RSVP to Karen Kreeger at Karen.kreeger@uphs.upenn.edu.
Funding for this conference was made possible in part from the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Penn Medicine is one of the world's leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation's first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $6.7 billion enterprise.
The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top five medical schools in the United States for the past 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report's survey of research-oriented medical schools. The School is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $392 million awarded in the 2016 fiscal year.
The University of Pennsylvania Health System's patient care facilities include: The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center -- which are recognized as one of the nation's top "Honor Roll" hospitals by U.S. News & World Report -- Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Wissahickon Hospice; and Pennsylvania Hospital -- the nation's first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional affiliated inpatient care facilities and services throughout the Philadelphia region include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, a partnership between Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network and Penn Medicine.
Penn Medicine is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. In fiscal year 2016, Penn Medicine provided $393 million to benefit our community.