Moffitt Cancer Center HPV Expert Kicked Off EUROGIN Conference

Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 10, 2017) – Anna Giuliano, Ph.D., director of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Center for Infection Research in Cancer, delivered the opening keynote address at the 2017 European Research Organization on Genital Infection and Neoplasia (EUROGIN) International Multidisciplinary Congress. The focus of this year’s conference is human papillomavirus (HPV) and its associated cancers.

Nearly 2 million cancer cases a year are caused by infection, such as HPV. Giuliano, who specializes in researching this link, will tackle the question, “Is the elimination of HPV infection and related diseases possible?”

“There have been major advancements in HPV research. We have vaccines that can prevent HPV-related cancers, but they are not widely used,” said Giuliano. “We want to bring the scientific and medical communities together to get more boys and girls vaccinated worldwide.”

As one of the world’s leading HPV experts, Giuliano has led studies of cervical and penile cancer nationally and internationally, including the multinational HPV Infection in Men study. In 2014, she spearheaded research that led to the FDA approving Gardasil 9, a vaccine to protect against nine types of HPV. The impact? The potential to eliminate cervical cancer.

The opening address took place Sunday, Oct. 8, at the EUROGIN Conference in Amsterdam. For more information on the conference, please visit http://eurogin.com/2017/.

