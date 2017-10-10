Expert Available to Comment on Healthcare Policy

Newswise — Sarah Zheng, an assistant professor in the business administration department of Ithaca College’s School of Business, is available to comment on issues related to healthcare policy, specifically healthcare cost and quality.

Zheng’s current research focuses on reducing healthcare costs through high deductible health plans and using customer-driven levers to reduce discretionary services, as well as developing models to predict patients’ long-term Medicare costs. Her research also examines avenues for improving healthcare quality, specifically the effect of improving internal service quality on preventable adverse events, and the relationship between hospitals’ 30-day readmission rates and their quality of care.

Zheng's research has previously appeared in U.S. News & World Report.

Learn more about Zheng's expertise on the Ithaca College website.

If you are interested in interviewing Zheng, please contact Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.