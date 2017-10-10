 
Sociologist Discusses How Social Justice Activism Through Sports Is Working in NFL Controversy.

Released: 10-Oct-2017 11:05 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: New Mexico State University (NMSU)

Behavioral Science, Gender Issues, Government/Law, U.S. Politics, Civil Liberties, Race, Sports

Cynthia Fabrizio Pelak, Ph. D.Assistant Professor of Sociology New Mexico State University

Professor Pelak is a sociologist of social inequalities who has published extensively in the subfield of Sociology of Sports, particularly in the United States and South Africa. Her research and teaching expertise focus on understanding sports as socio-political phenomena that both reflects and shapes individuals and society. Professor Pelak has particular expertise in the areas of race and racism, gender and sexism, and social change through sports.

She can be reached by email at cpelak@nmsu.edu

