UVA Investing Conference to Explore How Asset Management Is Changing

A confluence of external and internal industry forces is changing what it means to be a leading asset manager and investor. As a result, UVIC will convene industry experts and global thought leaders to explore what is driving the changing landscape and what can investors expect in the future.

“I am very excited about this year’s conference,” said Dick Mayo (MBA ’68), chairman, Game Creek Capital. “In a world that is changing every day for investors and for the asset management industry, a time to reflect and convene remains critical. We have a great lineup of experts and will explore the broad investing landscape, the active-passive question, hedge funds, artificial intelligence, real estate, endowments, economic history and cycles, and of course, the current global equity markets.”

Attendees will be treated to the unique perspectives of industry leaders such as speaker Kate Moore, managing director and chief equity strategist at BlackRock, whose recent insights regarding technology stocks and the impact of Chinese economic growth on emerging markets have helped institutional and retail investors worldwide make sense of the changing landscape.

This year’s speakers include top executives from BlackRock, BlueMountain Capital Management, Investure, GreenOak Real Estate, Predata and Hidden Brook Investments, among many others. speakers will include:

Bob Bruner, University Professor, Distinguished Professor of Business Administration and Dean Emeritus, UVA Darden School

Alice Handy, president and CEO, Investure

Sonny Kalsi, founder and partner, GreenOak Real Estate

Pedro Matos, academic director of the Richard A. Mayo Center for Asset Management and associate professor of business administration, UVA Darden School

Michael Mauboussin, director of research, BlueMountain Capital Management

Kate Moore, chief equity strategist, BlackRock

Ted Seides, managing partner, Hidden Brook Investments LLC

James Shinn, CEO, Predata

The conference will kick off Thursday, 9 November, with the sixth annual Darden@Virginia Investing Challenge (DVIC), hosted by the Darden Capital Management club. DVIC brings together teams of students from top MBA programs to compete in a stock pitch competition.

The event is open to the public; registration fees apply. Visit the University of Virginia Investing Conference website for more details.

