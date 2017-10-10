Danaher Executive Vice President Shares 10 Leadership Skills for General Managers at UVA Darden

By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — Great general managers are made via a combination of education and experience, although the routes they take to effective leadership can vary widely.

William “Dan” Daniel II (MBA ’91), executive vice president of the industrial conglomerate Danaher, recounted his own path to general management — a job he summarized as “actively managing our companies to try to make them better for customers, associates and shareholders”— at a recent Leadership Speaker Series event at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

The Indiana native said few should expect to be a general manager immediately out of school, and noted the value in amassing a diverse skill set at initial positions, no matter the field. He encouraged Darden MBAs to be flexible, and ultimately prioritize the organization rather than the position when choosing an initial job.

Daniel recounted his own first post-Darden stop at the automotive manufacturer Arvin, where he initially worked in operations on a muffler assembly line in east Tennessee, working the line with people who might not have had an MBA, but had similar aspirations and expectations of work. Daniel stayed at Arvin for 19 years, gaining sales and operations experience before moving into general management. Seeking a new challenge, he moved to Danaher, where he has served in a variety of roles over the past 12 years and currently heads up the company’s diagnostics and dental businesses.

Daniel said his experience as a general manager proved relevant and applicable even without intimate knowledge of health care or life sciences companies. The effective general manager is able to bring a handful of practices that are relevant to any business.

To that end, Daniel offered students what he described as the 10 key leadership skills for a general manager: