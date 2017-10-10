UWM Institute Receives Grant for American Indian Education

Newswise — MILWAUKEE _The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $1,149,000 to the Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to prepare American Indian students to become teachers and administrators.

The Electa Quinney Teacher Training and Administrative Leadership Program is a four-year project to recruit and prepare 20 undergraduate, post-baccalaureate or graduate level students to build capacity in public, private and charter schools in Milwaukee and tribal schools in the Great Lakes region.

This project will address teacher and administrator shortages in the American Indian community and will work with school districts throughout the state.

The Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education was founded at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2010. It grew out of an endowed professorship in American Indian education established in 1999 through a gift from the Indian Community School to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The institute supports the native community in Milwaukee and Wisconsin through programs, outreach, education and research.

About UWM

Recognized as one of the nation’s 115 top research universities, UW-Milwaukee provides a world-class education to 26,000 students from 89 countries on a budget of $667 million. Its 14 schools

and colleges include Wisconsin’s only schools of architecture, freshwater sciences and public health, and it is a leading educator of nurses and teachers. UW-Milwaukee partners with leading companies to conduct joint research, offer student internships and serve as an economic engine for southeastern Wisconsin. The Princeton Review named UW-Milwaukee a 2018 “Best Midwestern” university based on overall academic excellence and student reviews, and the Sierra Club has recognized it as Wisconsin’s leading sustainable university.