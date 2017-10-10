New Clinical Advances in Gastroenterology Presented at the World Congress of Gastroenterology at ACG2017

Newswise — Orlando, FL (October 16, 2017) – More than 5,000 gastroenterologists and other health care professionals from nearly 70 countries around the world will convene at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL for the World Congress of Gastroenterology at ACG2017 Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course (WCOG at ACG2017) to review the latest scientific advances in gastrointestinal research, treatment of digestive diseases and clinical practice management.

The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) and the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO) are co-hosting the World Congress of Gastroenterology. This year’s global gathering represents the first time the World Congress of Gastroenterology has been held in the United States in more than 20 years, and only the third time in nearly 50 years.

Among the highlights of this year’s scientific presentations are significant findings and innovative technologies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases and serious GI-related health issues, such as colorectal cancer (CRC), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), C. difficile infection, Barrett’s esophagus, and colonoscopy quality. ACG President Carol A. Burke, MD, FACG, will present data from a survey of gastroenterologists on physician wellbeing that identifies factors relating to burnout.

Do smokers face increased risk of certain GI conditions and diseases? Is IBD incidence rising worldwide? What impact can opioids have on C. difficile patients? Does it matter what time of day you schedule your colonoscopy? Is it conceivable to detect Barrett’s esophagus via a non-invasive, “electronic nose” device which obtains breath samples? Can probiotics help children with functional abdominal pain or chronic constipation? These are some of the intriguing clinical questions covered in Noteworthy Abstracts selected by the ACG Public Relations Committee, whose authors provide additional perspective on their findings and explain what the clinical science means for patients. Following the links below, reporters can explore these Noteworthy Abstracts and author insights, and connect with these researchers for media stories.

Helpful Links for Media on the ACG Blog

Visit the ACG Blog

On the ACG Blog is posted commentary and perspective from select authors of noteworthy findings, as well as tips to navigate the broad array of clinical research being presented at the WCOG at ACG2017 by investigators working to advance digestive health and improve patient care.

WCOG at ACG2017 Media Guide

Noteworthy Abstracts and Author Insights

Nominated by the ACG Public Relations Committee, this group of abstracts features scientific findings that are innovative, noteworthy for the lay reader, relevant to those who suffer from common GI problems, and which represent a significant advancement in the diagnosis and treatment of GI diseases. The Committee aims to identify novel and thought-provoking abstracts which reinforce key public health messages, such as the importance of CRC screening, particularly for minority and at-risk populations, or which feature common GI problems in a new way.

Featured Lectures

Learn more about the featured lectures being given at the WCOG at ACG2017.



Navigating the Abstracts from the WCOG at ACG2017 Annual Scientific Meeting



Final Program Book

Tip: Look at pages 65-82 of the Final Program Book for the Plenary Session Oral Papers. Look at pages 32-42 for the award-winning and Presidential Posters. ACG's Presidential Posters are highly meritorious projects selected by the ACG Educational Affairs Committee, and the College recognizes excellent clinical research by organ-system category as well as research by fellows-in-training.

Itinerary Planner

Tip: Search all of the abstracts on the WCOG at ACG2017 Itinerary Planner:

Oral Papers: use the “Courses/Sessions” option, select the “Keyword Search” option, and type the word “plenary” into the search bar. The search will pull in all of the oral abstracts.

Posters: select the “Posters” option and search by Author, Title, Number, Organ System or Date.

