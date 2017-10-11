American Psychological Association Names First Chief Communications Officer

Newswise — WASHINGTON – Alicia C. Aebersold has been named chief communications officer of the American Psychological Association, the first person to hold this position, according to CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD.

“Alicia Aebersold is an innovative thinker who brings both passion and strategic communications expertise to the table,” said Evans. “Her enthusiasm for APA’s mission, her energy and her focus on results make her an excellent addition to our leadership team, and the right choice to lead APA’s communications work forward.”

Aebersold comes to APA from the National Council for Behavioral Health, where she served as that organization’s first senior vice president of Communications and Strategic Development, working to elevate awareness of the National Council’s mission and vision to a broader audience. Her work on an innovative campaign for the National Council’s Mental Health First Aid program won a “Power of A” award from the American Society of Association Executives in 2017. Earlier in her career, Aebersold directed communications for the National Program Office of Aligning Forces for Quality, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s signature effort to lift the overall quality of health care in targeted communities, and headed up communications for the National Quality Forum, the National Governors Association and the Treatment Advocacy Center.

“I’m honored to be a part of moving APA forward,” said Aebersold. “I look forward to working with Dr. Evans and the whole team to raise the visibility of the science and practice of psychology and its impact on people’s lives.”